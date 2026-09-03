Three killed in explosions at fire crackers units at Sivakasi

In the first incident at Anuppankulam village, a blast occurred under a tree where Easwaran (56) was working in the factory. His body was shattering into pieces, said the police source.

In a second accidental explosion triggered by chemical friction at a factory near Koonampatti, in which Sakthivel (55) and Kaliraj (50) lost their lives.

The Sivakasi East and Malli police departments have registered cases against the factory management and are currently investigating the exact cause of the blasts.