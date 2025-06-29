Sivaganga youth taken for questioning over missing jewellery dies, 6 cops suspended

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man taken in for police questioning over a missing jewellery complaint died under suspicious circumstances in Sivaganga on Thursday, triggering public outrage and leading to the suspension of six police personnel.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased, Ajithkumar (28), was working as a guard at the Madapuram temple in Sivaganga district.

On Thursday, Niktha (41) from Tirumangalam in Madurai district and her 76-year-old mother Sivakami had travelled by car to the temple.

Niktha had parked her vehicle near the temple premises and reportedly handed over the keys to Ajithkumar, requesting him to park it aside. As he claimed he did not know how to drive, he is said to have arranged for someone else to move the car.

After their darshan at the temple, Niktha received the car keys back from Ajithkumar. Upon checking, she found that 9½ sovereigns of gold jewelry kept inside the car were missing. When she questioned Ajithkumar, he allegedly denied any knowledge of the missing valuables.

Following this, Niktha lodged a complaint with the police. A special team from the Manamadurai crime branch arrived at the temple and took Ajithkumar in for questioning in a police van.

Later that evening, police claimed that Ajithkumar developed sudden health complications. He was first taken to a private hospital in Sivaganga, and then referred to another hospital in Madurai. However, doctors at the hospital declared him dead on arrival.

As news of his death spread, Ajithkumar’s relatives and villagers gathered in large numbers in front of the Thiruppuvanam police station, demanding answers and staging a road blockade.

Tension prevailed in the area as protesters questioned the police about Ajithkumar’s whereabouts and alleged custodial torture.

Senior police officials rushed to the scene and attempted to pacify the agitated crowd. Meanwhile, allegations surfaced that Ajithkumar died as a result of police assault during interrogation.

In response to the incident, six members of the crime branch unit involved in the questioning were placed under suspension by the District Superintendent of Police.

A departmental inquiry has also been initiated, and higher officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the youth’s death.