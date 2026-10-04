Sivaganga woman dies after delivery; kin allege medical negligence

SIVAGANGA: Relatives of a pregnant woman who died at the Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital on Sunday, shortly after delivering a baby, refused to receive her body and staged a protest outside the hospital, alleging medical negligence.
The relatives, who questioned the hospital over the circumstances surrounding her death, also alleged that doctors performed a surgical delivery without informing the family and later took her for surgery to remove her uterus. Police attempted to hold talks with the protesting relatives, but they refused to receive the body.
Vanitha of Keezhachalur village near Sivaganga, wife of Kannan, was pregnant with their third child. The couple has two daughters, Rithika, 5, and Rishika, 3. Doctors had reportedly told the family that Vanitha was expected to deliver after October 10.
Vanitha went to the hospital for a check-up on September 29. According to her relatives, doctors told them that her blood count was low and advised her to undergo a blood transfusion the next day. She was given the transfusion on September 30.
However, as her condition reportedly deteriorated, doctors performed a surgical delivery without informing her relatives, they alleged. Vanitha delivered a baby girl.
Her condition subsequently worsened and doctors took her to the operation theatre for surgery to remove her uterus, according to the relatives. Within a few minutes, doctors informed them that Vanitha had died due to heavy bleeding.
The relatives questioned the doctors over the decision to perform a surgical delivery without obtaining her husband's consent. They also questioned why a surgical delivery was performed when her two previous children had been delivered normally.
The relatives later refused to receive the body and allegedly had a heated argument with hospital staff, claiming that Vanitha died due to medical negligence.