Sivaganga woman dies after delivery; kin allege medical negligence

The relatives, who questioned the hospital over the circumstances surrounding her death, also alleged that doctors performed a surgical delivery without informing the family and later took her for surgery to remove her uterus. Police attempted to hold talks with the protesting relatives, but they refused to receive the body.

Vanitha of Keezhachalur village near Sivaganga, wife of Kannan, was pregnant with their third child. The couple has two daughters, Rithika, 5, and Rishika, 3. Doctors had reportedly told the family that Vanitha was expected to deliver after October 10.