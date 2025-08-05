Sivaganga village deserted due to lack of water

SIVAGANGA: Nadagudi village in Sivaganga District, Tamil Nadu, once home to over 5,000 people, has been left deserted due to a persistent lack of drinking water.

For many years, there has been no proper water supply, causing immense hardship to the community. Eventually, unable to cope with the crisis, most of the residents left the village.

Speaking to ANI, a villager, Thangaraj, said, "Our village is called Nadagudi. It is located 15 kilometres from Sivaganga. Until recently, there were people living here. Due to the lack of drinking water and other basic facilities, families gradually began to move out of the village."

The villager further added that recently, two villagers were murdered in the village, which caused the remaining families to leave the village due to a lack of safety there.

"Recently, two murders happened in the village. This led the remaining families to feel unsafe, and they too left the village. I humbly request the District Collector and the Chief Minister to provide proper security, drinking water, and school facilities in our village, so that our people can return and rebuild their lives here", Thangaraj said.