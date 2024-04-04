Sivaganga not happy with Chidambarams, says Yadav

SIVAGANGA: Claiming that the people were ‘unhappy’ with the Chidambaram family, the BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Sivaganga, Devanathan Yadav said on Wednesday there was an ‘anti-DMK wave’ across the State.

Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, is seeking a fresh term in the Lok Sabha from Sivaganga, a traditional Congress stronghold. BJP leader alleged that neither the former minister nor his son ever bothered to visit the people of the constituency.

“We are hopeful of wresting Sivaganga from the Congress by a significant margin this time, as the people are unhappy with the Chidambaram family,” he said.