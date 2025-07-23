Sivaganga custodial death: Madras HC orders state to pay Rs 25L relief to Ajith Kumar’s family

CHENNAI: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to provide a victim compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of B Ajith Kumar, the Madapuram temple guard who was killed in police custody on June 28.

A division bench comprising Justices SM Subramaniam and AD Maria Clete said the interim compensation was inadequate and ordered the state government to provide a compensation of Rs 25 lakh. The bench further advised the family to approach the court if additional compensation was required, and set the next hearing for August 28.

Additional Advocate General Ajmal Khan had stated that the government took required steps in this case, and an interim relief of Rs 7.5 lakh had already been given to the victim’s family, which has also been provided with land for a house and a job order for Ajith Kumar’s brother.

Ajith Kumar was allegedly beaten up by police personnel during the course of an interrogation a day after Nikitha, who visited the Madapuram Badhirakali Amman temple on June 27, approached the Thiruppuvanam police, raising suspicion he may have stolen nine sovereign gold from her car.

Following public uproar over his death, the CB-CID filed a criminal case against the cops involved and currently, the CBI is probing the case.

After the heavy handed police brutality came to light, five cops from a special team were suspended and subsequently sent to jail. A video of police beating up Ajith Kumar with sticks and pipes became public, and it is now a key piece of evidence in the trial.

The HC bench heard a bunch of petitions seeking a fair probe and adequate compensation for the victim.

As per the high court’s directive, all required documents related to the investigation were handed over to the CBI, which has been directed to complete its probe and submit the final report on August 20.

Also Read:

CBI intensifies probe into Sivaganga custodial death case

AIADMK’s ‘justice for Ajith Kumar’ social media campaign targets DMK for '25th lock-up death'

Sivaganga custodial death: Nainar says victim tortured in multiple locations leading to death, poses slew of questions to CM