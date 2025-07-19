CBI intensifies probe into Sivaganga custodial death case

MADURAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday intensified the probe into the custodial death of B Ajith Kumar, the security guard at Madapuram temple in Sivaganga.

As per the directive of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, the CBI took over the probe. The CBI team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohit Kumar, the investigation officer, meticulously inspected Thiruppuvanam police station and several locations.

The team, comprising over ten personnel, questioned several witnesses, including Naveen, the brother of 29-year-old victim Ajith Kumar.

In the course of the investigation, the sleuths used effective crime detection tools at the Madapuram entrance arch area and also at a neighbouring village of Thattankulam, where the cops took Ajith Kumar and subjected him to physical assault.

As part of this inspection, Naveen enacted before the team how brutally Ajith Kumar was beaten by the cops after he was tied to a tree at a place near Thavalaikulam Kanmoi.

During the crime scene examination, the investigators assembled the evidence by combining a variety of observations. A grain of sand was collected as a sample that contained a spot of blood at the village, and the team also reviewed CCTV footage obtained near a bakery on the Madurai–Paramakudi Road. The footage showed Ajith Kumar being taken by the police in a vehicle.

Subsequently, they conducted an extensive search at Kosalai, behind the Madapuram temple, where footwear believed to be used by Ajith Kumar was found.

The sleuths further questioned the Temple Executive Officer, Saktheeswaran, who took video of the police brutality on a cell phone through a window from a room, which became key evidence in this case. During the investigation, the team examined the witness to authenticate the veracity of video recordings used as evidence in judicial proceedings.

Earlier, many witnesses were summoned to the CBI office, Madurai, for the inquiry on Friday in the case.

Ajith Kumar allegedly died at the hands of police during an interrogation into a theft complaint filed by Nikitha, who visited Madapuram Pathirakali Amman temple on June 27.

After the heavy-handed police brutality came to light, five cops from a special team were suspended. After a video of police beating Ajithkumar with sticks and pipes went viral, five suspended cops were arrested.