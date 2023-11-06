Begin typing your search...

Sivaganga BJP office attacked

Police sources said there seemed to be no possibility of any petrol bomb attack but a black spot was noticed in a small portion on the shutter.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 Nov 2023 7:25 PM GMT
Sivaganga BJP office attacked
Representative image

MADURAI: Unidentified miscreants allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at the BJP office in Puduvayal in Sivaganga. Police sources said there seemed to be no possibility of any petrol bomb attack but a black spot was noticed in a small portion on the shutter.

Party men claimed it as a petrol bomb attack. Police are reviewing CCTV footage. A case was filed and investigation is underway.

