Sivaganga BJP office attacked
MADURAI: Unidentified miscreants allegedly hurled a petrol bomb at the BJP office in Puduvayal in Sivaganga. Police sources said there seemed to be no possibility of any petrol bomb attack but a black spot was noticed in a small portion on the shutter.
Party men claimed it as a petrol bomb attack. Police are reviewing CCTV footage. A case was filed and investigation is underway.
