Sivaganga: 55-year-old woman electrocuted

MADURAI: A 55-year-old woman was electrocuted in Sivaganga on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Rucia, who lived in Ajees Nagar, which is located on Melur Road, sources

The incident happened when the ill-fated woman switched on an electric motor to draw water. Injured by the electric shock, the victim was rushed to Sivaganga Government Medical College Hospital.

But she died on the way. Based on a complaint, Sivaganga Town police have filed a case, sources said.