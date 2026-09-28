Veeramani Pocso case: SIT books fresh case; announces WhatsApp number to lodge complaints, share info

In connection with the above cases, members of the public who wish to lodge complaints, and persons who are aware of any information, facts, documents or other important details related to this case, are requested to share such information directly or via Whatsapp to the mobile number 9345319676

The details of the informants will be kept confidential. It is also informed that all information received will be inquired into and immediate action will be taken, an official communication from Greater Chennai Police said.