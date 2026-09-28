Veeramani Pocso case: SIT books fresh case; announces WhatsApp number to lodge complaints, share info

In connection with the above cases, members of the public who wish to lodge complaints, and persons who are aware of any information, facts, documents or other important details related to this case, are requested to share such information directly or via Whatsapp to the mobile number 9345319676
The details of the informants will be kept confidential. It is also informed that all information received will be inquired into and immediate action will be taken, an official communication from Greater Chennai Police said.
Recently, Tamil Nadu DGP and Head of Police Force, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal constituted a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act case against granite baron R Veeramani.
The SIT is headed by P C Thenmozhi, Additional Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch, Greater Chennai Police. The other members are Disha Mittal, Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, West, GCP; J Mutharasi, Superintendent of Police/Media Relations Officer in the DGP's office; and V V Geethanjali, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Against Women and Children, GCP.
Apart from Veeramani, three other persons, Mahandra Simhan, his wife, Shanti and a former employee at Gem group, Ganesan were arrested by the police.
Tamil Nadu Congress leader, MP Ranjan Kumar who claimed that he approached the city police with a complaint in 2024 itself was questioned by the SIT recently.