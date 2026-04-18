Sisters betrayed by DMK-Congress: PM Modi

Addressing an election rally here, Modi specifically targeted the ruling DMK and its ally over the amendment Bill’s defeat in the Lok Sabha on Friday, alleging the parties made the noble effort a target of hatred and petty politics. “Why does it trouble DMK and Congress to see ordinary women rise,” he asked.

The Prime Minister revealed he had personally appealed to the opposition to support the legislation, even offering to let them take the credit. “I only wanted sisters from ordinary families to come to Parliament and Assemblies in good numbers. But unfortunately, this noble effort got derailed,” he charged.