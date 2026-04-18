Sisters betrayed by DMK-Congress: PM Modi

COIMBATORE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unleashed a scathing attack on the DMK and Congress for “derailing” the women’s reservation Bill, while reiterating the need for a "double-engine government" in Tamil Nadu to accelerate development.
Addressing an election rally here, Modi specifically targeted the ruling DMK and its ally over the amendment Bill’s defeat in the Lok Sabha on Friday, alleging the parties made the noble effort a target of hatred and petty politics. “Why does it trouble DMK and Congress to see ordinary women rise,” he asked.
The Prime Minister revealed he had personally appealed to the opposition to support the legislation, even offering to let them take the credit. “I only wanted sisters from ordinary families to come to Parliament and Assemblies in good numbers. But unfortunately, this noble effort got derailed,” he charged.
Asserting that the “true face” of the DMK had been exposed, Modi argued that had the Bill passed, many Tamil women from humble backgrounds would have become MPs and MLAs. He pointed out that based on the 2011 census, Tamil Nadu was set to gain significantly more seats in the Lok Sabha. “But clearly, the DMK didn't want this to happen,” he claimed.
Criticising "dynastic politics", the PM alleged that these “one-family parties” want power to remain confined within their own circles. He said two things that had risen significantly in Tamil Nadu over the past five years are the wealth of a single political family and the overall debt of the State. “Their governance is by the family, of the family and for the family,” he remarked.
In an indirect reference to V Senthilbalaji, Modi alleged that a person associated with corruption had been deployed in the region “just to loot.” Pledging stricter action against organised crime, including land, sand and liquor mafias, Modi assured that all scams under the DMK government would be thoroughly investigated.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and senior BJP leaders also spoke.