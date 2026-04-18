Opposition 'crushed women's dreams' by blocking quota bill: PM Modi

In an address to the nation, a day after a bill to implement women's reservation in legislatures was defeated in the Lok Sabha, Modi said the self-serving politics of parties like the Congress, the DMK, the TMC, and the Samajwadi Party has come at the expense of the nation’s women, and that they had foiled efforts to grant 33 per cent reservation to women in legislatures.

"I seek forgiveness from all women of the country," he said.

The prime minister said opposition parties that opposed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament were taking women's power for granted.