SIR on track, draft rolls on Dec 9: CEO Archana Patnaik

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik on Monday said that the draft Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral roll, to be released on December 9, will clearly display the reasons for deletion of voter names, if any. She also ruled out extending the SIR exercise.

Addressing reporters at the Secretariat on the progress of the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls, she said the enumeration exercise is underway across the State, involving 83,256 Booth-Level Officers (BLOs) and supervisors, including about 23,000 volunteers. “Names will be deleted only under five clearly defined categories, such as death, absence, permanent shifting, non-receipt of enumeration forms, and double entry. Once the draft roll is released at all polling stations on December 9, voters can verify whether their names have been deleted and see the stated reason,” she said.

Tamil Nadu currently has 2.45 lakh Booth-Level Agents (BLAs), the highest among the states undertaking SIR. The CEO appealed to voters to return filled-in forms to BLOs at the earliest. “Those comfortable with digital platforms may submit their forms online through the Election Commission’s website. As of Monday, two lakh forms have been received online,” she said.

Clarifying concerns raised by voters, she said that those whose names appear on the 2002 and 2005 electoral rolls need not furnish family details in the enumeration form. “Every eligible voter must be included in the rolls. No name will be deleted without valid grounds,” she reiterated.

Responding to allegations from the AIADMK that BLOs were being influenced by the ruling party, she said officials were functioning independently and in accordance with Election Commission norms. She added that so far, 2,190 inclusion forms had been received during the enumeration period.

The SIR process is scheduled for completion by December 4, after which claims and objections will be invited following the publication of the draft roll.