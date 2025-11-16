SIR key reason for Bihar NDA victory; TN may face same situation: Seeman

TIRUCHY: Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is the main reason behind NDA's victory in Bihar, with removal of 65 lakhs of voters from the list, and we fear that the same would happen in Tamil Nadu too, said NTK Chief Coordinator Seeman here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Seeman said, with more than five months left for the assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, this is not the time to ponder over the impact of the Bihar election results on Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. “I am personally happy about the defeat of Congress. The party had lost its roots in Tamil Nadu after Kamaraj, and currently, it is running like a corporate company," Seeman said.

Accusing both Congress and BJP of continuously relying on alliances with the Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu, Seeman said both the national parties have no job in Tamil Nadu. “SIR implementation was one of the reasons for the victory of NDA in Bihar, as more than 65 lakh people were removed from the voters' list. We fear the same would happen in Tamil Nadu if the SIR process gets completed," Seeman said.

He also said that the BJP conspired with the Election Commission of India and removed Muslim voters, and there is a possibility for the same to happen in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, he charged that the AIADMK has been supporting the SIR process in Tamil Nadu, as it was brought out by the BJP. Seeman said that the DMK should convene an emergency meeting against the SIR on the assembly floor.