SIR exercise affects crop insurance registration; VAOs seek extension

CHENNAI: The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has disrupted the registration process for crop insurance across Tamil Nadu, as Village Administrative Officers (VAOs) engaged in the revision exercise are unable to carry out their regular revenue duties. VAOs, who handle key administrative tasks such as issuing chitta and adangal documents required for crop insurance enrolment, have urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to extend the registration deadline beyond November 15. “In Tamil Nadu, around 12,600 VAOs are working in villages. Most of us have now been assigned as Booth Level Officers and monitoring officers for the SIR exercise. Due to this, we are unable to perform our routine revenue work, including issuing documents needed for farmers to register for crop insurance. In our absence, farmers are also facing difficulties,” a VAO said.

Farmers across the State have echoed the request, urging the government to extend the deadline, citing increased demand for enrollment and the need to recover from previous crop losses caused by erratic weather conditions.

Officials said the government is likely to review the situation after assessing the progress of both the SIR and the ongoing insurance registration process.