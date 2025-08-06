SIR conundrum set to intensify as TN alone caters to 2.5 L registered workers from Bihar

CHENNAI: As poll-bound Bihar struggles to account for its outbound workforce during the Election Commission of India's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which has reportedly excluded over 35 lakh migrant workers, Tamil Nadu has already documented the presence of more than 2.51 lakh workers from the northern state. This group represents the second-largest population of interstate migrant workers (ISMs) registered in Tamil Nadu, with workers from Odisha leading the list at 2.89 lakh.

Being the pioneer state in launching an exercise to map and monitor the movement of inter-state migrant (ISM) workers, the TN government has recorded a total of 12,17,229 guest workers employed across various sectors. It has been achieved through an exclusive initiative aimed at creating a real-time data of ISMs to extend welfare measures as extended under different Acts, including the Building and Other Construction Workers Act 1996, the Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Condition of Service) Act 1979, of the Tamil Nadu government. It was launched in early 2020 amidst the COVID pandemic, and authorities encouraged ISMs, their employers, and district administrations to register workers via a dedicated web portal.

A senior Tamil Nadu government official noted that, unlike earlier efforts, the registration drive has gained momentum over the past six months. "We have enrolled around 3 lakh migrant workers by intensifying online registration and conducting special drives at work sites. As a result, the number of registered ISM workers has jumped from around 9 lakh four months ago to 12 lakh. However, enrolling ISMs working in independent units, small shops, and plantations remains a significant challenge," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Experts also echoed the same and noted that the registered ISMs account for less than 25% of the real numbers in TN, which guarantees employment opportunities and peaceful living conditions to them.

As of July 31, government data reveals migrants from northern and north-eastern states account for 9.28 lakh of the total ISMs registered in the State. Workers from Odisha top the list with 2.89 lakh, followed by Bihar (2.51 lakh), Jharkhand (1.95 lakh), and West Bengal (1.91 lakh). Significant numbers have also been registered from Assam (93,175) and Uttar Pradesh (91,497).

Manufacturing (factories), construction, and textiles remain the top three sectors generating over 80% of employment for ISMs in Tamil Nadu. Notably, 26,106 workers registered on the portal are self-employed, while 41,723 are employed in catering establishments.

In Tirupur district alone, over 1.22 lakh ISM workers are employed in the textile and garment sector, while 72,463 work in manufacturing units. Kancheepuram district, with a high concentration of factories and active construction projects, ranks second in ISM employment, accounting for 1.61 lakh workers. Coimbatore and Chennai districts follow with 1.32 lakh and 1.29 lakh ISMs, respectively.