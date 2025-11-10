SIR, a tool picked up by BJP to threaten DMK: CM Stalin

TIRUCHY: SIR is a tool picked up by the ruling BJP to threaten the DMK on par with the ED and CBI but they can do nothing in the state of Tamil Nadu, reiterated the Chief Minister MK Stalin here on Monday (November 10).

Addressing the gathering at the wedding of Srirangam MLA M Palaniyandi’s son in Tiruchy, the chief minister said a movement should actually move actively always as the DMK. Even when the party is not in government or even when there is no election around, the DMK movement will be seen so active “It is because of the active cadres, the DMK has been standing tall for the past 75 years”, he said.

He also said, not only the cadres but also the leaders are also putting their fullest efforts to the party. “I have been making one to one interaction with the district secretaries for the past several months. So far 80 districts have been covered and the remaining would be completed soon”, he said.

Stating that the SIR is a form a waging war against the DMK by the BJP, the DMK president and chief minister said that the party had been opposing this ever since it was imposed on Tamil Nadu and he appealed to the cadres to make the protest by DMK against the SIR scheduled on Tuesday a grand success. “SIR is a tool picked up by the BJP to threaten the DMK similar to the ED and the CBI but their efforts will always fail in Tamil Nadu”, Stalin said.

Meanwhile he said that the DMK has challenged against SIR before the Supreme Court but the AIADMK has approached the court to add them in the case. “ If they are concerned enough, they should have filed a separate petition. I sense, there is a conspiracy on this”, Stalin said.

He stated that the DMK had given proper training to the BLA 2 to help the BLOs who are government officials but the AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, without understanding the fact has been blaming DMK, he said.

Earlier, MLA Palaniyandi donated a sum of Rs 50 lakh for the party election expenditure.