Sipcot to invest in tourism sector at Kanniyakumari, Kallakurichi, Thoothukudi, Erode

CHENNAI: For the first time, the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (Sipcot) will be investing in the tourism sector by setting up hotels, resorts, amusement parks, eco-tourism facilities in Kanniyakumari, Kallakurichi, Thoothukudi and Erode districts.

Sipcot sources said that these facilities would be coming up in the north Thamaraikulam village in Kanniyakumari on an area of 35.16 acres, which is located 9 km from the district.

Offering many picturesque estuarine and coastal landscapes, nearby attractions also include Vivekananda Rock, Tiruvalluvar Statue, beaches with natural features, drainage channels, mangroves, bird-watching points and water bodies.

Similarly, Kariyalur village in Kallakurichi will become a tourism spot, thanks to the 19.77-acre of scenic topography with lush green landscapes. It’s also near to Megam, Periyar, and Kaviyam falls. With a hilly terrain, natural drainage channels, check dams and pleasant climatic conditions, it has the potential for eco-tourism and nature-based recreational infrastructure.

Likewise, Meelavittan village in Thoothukudi will also have such facilities in 5 acres, where a leisure or business hotel, resort, and restaurant for companies and other users will come up. Located 7 km from Sipcot Industrial Park, Thoothukudi, offering a variety of tourist attractions, including historical sites, religious places, etc.

Thalavady village in Erode will also be converted as a tourism hub (2.93 acres). Situated along a wildlife corridor connecting Western and Eastern Ghats, its close to Sathyamangalam and BRT Tiger Reserves.

Sipcot sources added that already Expression of Interest (EoI) has been called for private partnership to also establish cultural and heritage tourism. Sipcot will offer ready-to-construct plots with approach roads, access to dedicated water supply and power supply etc. As part of its efforts to promote tourism, Sipcot has listed out these land parcels for tourism-related future allotment.