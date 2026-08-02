Silence on Cauvery, Mekedatu and NEET is betrayal: Dayanidhi Maran targets Congress, TVK

In a statement, Maran said leaders visiting Tamil Nadu without speaking up for the State’s rights over the Cauvery river or opposing the Mekedatu project were betraying the people.

“Those who remain silent on Tamil Nadu’s Cauvery rights and fail to oppose the Mekedatu dam, which threatens the State’s share of river water, are betrayers,” he said, alluding to Congress leader and LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and his visit to the State on Saturday (August 1).