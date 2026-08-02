In veiled dig at DMK, Rahul Gandhi terms delimitation backers Ettappans

CHENNAI: In a veiled dig at former ally DMK which is softening its stance on BJP’s dream to redraw constituencies, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday termed those supporting the proposed delimitation exercise as “21st century Ettappans”, alleging that the BJP was using the exercise to weaken Tamil Nadu’s political representation and undermine the state’s future and rights.
Political observers said the remarks appeared to be a pointed attack amid speculation over DMK’s changing stance on the proposed delimitation exercise.
Addressing the valedictory session of the Congress’ 10-day training camp for district presidents at Mamallapuram during his one-day visit to Tamil Nadu, Rahul Gandhi also advised party functionaries to work in coordination with the ruling TVK-led alliance and prepare for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking to reporters later, Gandhi accused the BJP of conspiring against Tamil Nadu through the proposed delimitation exercise.
“Delimitation is designed to take away power from Tamil Nadu,” he said. Drawing a historical parallel, Rahul referred to Ettappan, a figure widely regarded in Tamil history as a symbol of betrayal, and said anyone supporting delimitation was betraying Tamil Nadu.
“Anybody who supports delimitation is an Ettappan. They are betraying TN and its future by allowing the BJP and the RSS to attack the people of Tamil Nadu. They are the 21st-century Ettappans,” he said.