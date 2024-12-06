SIDCO to establish jewellery park in Kovai to support artisans

CHENNAI: In an effort to boost the jewellery industry and support artisans, the Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation Limited (TANSIDCO) is set to establish a state-of-the-art jewellery park in Coimbatore.

According to Sidco, this project will feature a plug-and-play flatted factory complex and buildings for jewellery units, equipped with modern amenities, spanning 3.41 acres at the Sidco industrial estate in Kurichi, Coimbatore district.

Sidco has floated a tender to select a consultant to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the project's implementation.

The DPR will encompass site analysis, topo surveys, soil investigations, market demand assessment, cost estimation, and tender document preparation.

The proposed jewellery park is strategically located, with proximity to key transportation hubs, such as 18 km from Coimbatore airport, 10 km from Gandhipuram bus terminus, 8 km from Coimbatore railway station, and 3 km from the Coimbatore-Pollachi main road.

Establishing the jewellery park is expected to attract significant investment, generate employment opportunities for artisans, and provide modern infrastructure for jewellery units.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced last month that the government would allocate Rs 126 crore to establish the jewellery park in Coimbatore.