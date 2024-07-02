Siblings killed over enmity in Sivaganga by eight-member gang over taming of bull

SIVAGANGA: Two brothers were hacked to death by an eight-member armed gang after an enmity over the taming of a bull during a Manjuvirattu event at a eucalyptus grove at Kollangudi village near Kalayarkoil in this southern district.



Police on Monday said that the two brothers were murdered late Sunday night. It is said that there was an enmity between two groups over taming a bull during an event held on June 22 at Panangudi village in Sivaganga.

On knowing the rival group was camping at the eucalyptus grove, another group went there and attacked A Jayasurya and his brother A Subash, both hailing from Nachikulam in neighbouring Madurai district with sickles killing them on the spot, while three of their accomplices managed to escape under the cover of darkness and lodged a complaint with Kalayarkoil police station.

Based on their information, police rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies, and sent them to the government hospital for post-mortem.

Kalayarkoil police have registered a case and are searching for the assailants.