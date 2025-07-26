Siblings killed in Pudukkottai, kin seek immediate arrest of culprits

TIRUCHY: Unidentified miscreants killed brothers in Pudukkottai with lethal weapons, and on Friday, nine special teams have been formed to nab the culprits.

The incident occurred on Thursday night, when K Kannan (32) and his brother K Karthik (28) from Kamarajar Nagar at Avudayarkoil near Aranthangi in Pudukkottai were consuming alcohol near the banks of a temple tank.

An unidentified gang came to the spot and started attacking Kannan with lethal weapons. Karthik attempted to rescue his brother; however, the gang attacked Karthik too.

Under the impact of a brutal attack, both died on the spot, suffering severe cut injuries. The gang fled the spot after assuring the duo had died.

Based on the information, the Avudaiyar police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies. The police sent the bodies to the Pudukkottai Government Medical College hospital for an autopsy.

The police have registered a case and are searching for the culprits. Pudukkottai SP has formed special teams to nab the culprits.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased siblings staged a protest in front of the medical college hospital to initiate proper action and immediately arrest the culprits. After the police held talks with the agitating members and assured them of action, they withdrew the protest.