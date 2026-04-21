Sibiraj backs Vijay amid Sathyaraj’s criticism ahead of TN Assembly polls

“Dear Vijay Anna, I first met you on October 3, 1993. You had come along with S.A. Chandrasekhar sir and Captain Vijayakanth uncle for my father’s birthday celebration at Shakthi Hotel terrace in Pollachi.

At that time, I never imagined that this quiet young man would go on to win millions of hearts, including mine, and emerge as a massive force.

Your ‘Kutty Stories’ gave us a deeper understanding of life. Thank you for entertaining and inspiring us for the past three decades, Anna!

We will always cherish the wonderful moments you gave us on screen. Come back victorious, Thalaiva! We are with you.”

Sibiraj’s message has drawn attention as it comes amid contrasting political positions within his own family, with Sathyaraj actively campaigning in support of the DMK while being critical of Vijay’s political stance.