Sibiraj’s Instagram Story for Vijay goes viral as father Sathyaraj criticises him

In the Story, Sibiraj shared a quote from Vijay’s speech from Sarkar's audio launch in 2005, along with a picture of the actor: “Usupethuravan kitta ummu’num, kadupethuravan kitta cammu’num iruntha vaazhkai jammu’nu irukum”, translating to, if you stay silent with those who provoke and remain calm with those who irritate, life will be great. While he made no direct reference to the ongoing row, the timing has led many to interpret it as an indirect show of support for Vijay. Later, a video of him endorsing a TVK candidate too made the rounds on social media.

Sibiraj's Story comes amid his father Sathyaraj’s recent criticism of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief while campaigning for the DMK. During a rally this week, he revisited the controversy surrounding the 2013 film Thalaivaa, remarking that Vijay had begged: "Amma, Amma (then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa), please release my film." But now, Vijay, was showing a lack of decorum by calling Chief Minister MK Stalin “Stalin uncle”, the senior actor and vocal DMK supporter said. "If Vijay had dared to call Jayalalithaa 'Aunty', he would have been shredded like kothu porotta," he joked, even claiming that actor-racer Ajith Kumar could draw even larger crowds than the TVK chief.