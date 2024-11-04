SI popular for Insta bike reels among two women cops killed in road accident on Chennai-Tiruchy NH

CHENNAI: Two women police personnel, including an SI who had over 2 lakh Instagram followers, died after their bike was rammed by a car near Melmaruvathur early Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as sub-inspector (SI) Jayashree (33), a popular Instagram personality whose reels displayed her love for bikes, and constable Nithya (27) of M2 Madhavaram Milk Colony police station.

Early this morning, both policewomen were on their way to Tindivanam in search of an accused on Jayashree's bike.

When they were on the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway in Siru Nagalur village near Melmaruvathur, the driver of a car control of the vehicle and rammed their bike from behind, causing the car to turn turtle.

On impact, both women suffered severe injuries and were rushed to the Chengalpattu government hospital where they succumbed without responding to treatment today morning.

Police said that the car driver Anbalagan (35) escaped with minor injuries and was arrested. Initial probe revealed that he had consumed liquor before driving.

The Melmaruvathur police have registered a case and further investigation is on.