SI, 2 constables terminated for sexually assaulting minor in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A sub-inspector and two constables who had threatened a 17-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her in 2023 were terminated from service by the DIG, Tiruchy Range, on Friday.

On October 4, 2023, the Jeeyapuram Sub Inspector Sasikumar, Navalpattu police constable Prasad, Tiruverumbur Highways Patrol constable Sankara Raja Pandian and Jeeyapuram Traffic Warden Siddarthan, who were at Mukkombu tourist spot, threatened a 17-year-old girl who was there along with one of her relatives, and forcibly took her to a secluded place and sexually assaulted her.

Subsequently, the girl complained to Jeeyapuram All Women Police Station, who registered a case and arrested all four, including SI Sasikumar and lodged them in prison.

The then SP and the present Tiruchy DIG, V Varun Kumar suspended all four and warned of severe action and ordered a departmental inquiry.

The departmental inquiry confirmed the charges against SI Sasikumar and constables Siddharthan and Prasad. Subsequently, the DIG Varun Kumar issued the termination order to the three on Friday.

Meanwhile, the fate of Sankara Raja Pandian is yet to be decided. The DIG said that Sankara Raja Pandian has been lodged in the prison on charges of smuggling ganja, and he has been detained under Goondas Act.

The inquiry into the sexual assault case is pending against him. Once the offence is proved, there will be severe action against him also, said the DIG.