Shrimps worth Rs 1L stolen in Nagai

TIRUCHY: Police have launched a probe after Rs one-lakh-worth shrimp was stolen by miscreants from a farm in Nagapattinam on Saturday.

The shrimp was stolen from a farm at Karuvelankadai village in the district owned by Chandrabose, a resident from Velankanni. Chandrabose was engaged in exporting shrimp to various parts of the country.

On Saturday, when Chandrabose went to the farm, he was shocked to see the ready-to-harvest shrimps missing. The miscreants, who had entered the farm, had dislocated the safety nets and damaged the pond. The gang had also taken away the equipment including electric motors kept close to the farm.

Soon, he informed the Velankanni police station, who rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. The police also registered a case against an unknown gang and are searching for them.

While speaking to the reporters, Chandrabose said that there are around 10 shrimp farms in the locality and most of the time, the electric motors had gone missing. “Though we have been keeping the tools and the motors safe, we miss them a lot of times. Now, I have lost the matured shrimps to the tune of Rs one lakh missing,” Chandrabose said and appealed for a severe action against the gang.