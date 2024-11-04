SHRC seeks reply from Tirunelveli Collector, city police commissioner over NEET centre assault

CHENNAI: In the issue of an instructor at a private NEET coaching centre in Tirunelveli allegedly beating a few students, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has issued notices to the Tirunelveli Collector and the city police commissioner seeking a detailed report within six weeks.

The SHRC has asked the collector to submit a report on the licence of the private coaching centre for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, stating that they were managing a hostel for 52 girl students without a valid licence, said a Thanthi TV report.

Earlier, the officials from the Departments of Social Welfare and Revenue had inspected the JAL NEET Academy near Tirunelveli new bus stand on Saturday, and issued a show-cause notice.

Footage of NEET aspirants getting thrashed by a trainer, Jalaluddin Ahmed, at the coaching centre, had gone viral on social media recently, triggering outrage. Ahmed, a native of Kerala and the proprietor of the centre, is said to be absconding fearing arrest.

