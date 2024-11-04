SHRC seeks reply from Tirunelveli Collector, city police commissioner over NEET centre assault
Earlier, the officials from the Departments of Social Welfare and Revenue had inspected the JAL NEET Academy near Tirunelveli new bus stand on Saturday, and issued a show-cause notice.
CHENNAI: In the issue of an instructor at a private NEET coaching centre in Tirunelveli allegedly beating a few students, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has issued notices to the Tirunelveli Collector and the city police commissioner seeking a detailed report within six weeks.
The SHRC has asked the collector to submit a report on the licence of the private coaching centre for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, stating that they were managing a hostel for 52 girl students without a valid licence, said a Thanthi TV report.
Footage of NEET aspirants getting thrashed by a trainer, Jalaluddin Ahmed, at the coaching centre, had gone viral on social media recently, triggering outrage. Ahmed, a native of Kerala and the proprietor of the centre, is said to be absconding fearing arrest.
