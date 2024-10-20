NEET trainer who assaulted students at Tirunelveli centre flees to Kerala; police launch manhunt

CHENNAI: Tirunelveli police have launched a hunt for a NEET trainer who fled to Kerala after a video of him physically assaulting students at a private coaching centre bNEET trainer who assaulted students at Tirunelveli centre flees to Kerala; police launch manhuntecame viral on social media.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Jalaluddin Ahmed, a trainer at Jal Neet Academy in Tirunelveli, is seen beating students with a stick and throwing a shoe at a female student in the viral clip.

Following this, the district child welfare office and parents of the students filed complaints at the Melapalayam police station. Upon receiving information about this, the accused fled to Kerala, the report added.

A special police team, led by Inspectors Mariappan and Viji, has been formed to capture Jalaluddin Ahmed. The cops are presently stationed in Kerala where they are conducting searches.

The police has assured that he will be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that summonses have been sent to several people, including affected students, the current and former staff at the NEET coaching academy, and its former students.