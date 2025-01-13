Short termination of trains from, to Chennai announced; check details

CHENNAI: Several express trains would be short-terminated and partially cancelled due to fixed time corridor block for facilitating engineering works over various sections in Thiruvananthapuram Division in January.

Train 16127 Egmore-Guruvayur Express scheduled to leave Egmore station at 10.20 am on Jan 18 and 25 will be short-terminated at Chalakudy.

The train will be partially cancelled between Chalakudy and Guruvayur.

Train 22639 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Alappuzha Superfast Express scheduled to leave Central station at 8.55 pm on Jan 18 and 25 will be short-terminated at Palakkad.

The train will be partially cancelled between Palakkad and Alappuzha. Train 22640 Alappuzha-Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express scheduled to leave Alappuzha at 3.20 pm on Jan 19 and 26 will be partially cancelled between Alappuzha and Palakkad.

The train will originate from Palakkad at its scheduled departure time of 7.50 pm.