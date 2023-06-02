Short-term upskill courses for construction workers soon

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board is all set to launch short-term courses for its registered members to enhance their skill sets. Under the upskilling programme, a total of 5,000 members would be trained in a year. They will be equipped to meet the demands of the construction industry.

The welfare board is taking onus for the required fund of Rs 4.74 crore for the programme per annum. The state Labour Department would turn the under-utilised dormitory at Thaiyur B Village in Kancheepuram district into the Tamil Nadu Academy of Construction (TAC) for the purpose. The centre would offer tailor-made short-term courses for the construction labourers. “We are in the process of developing syllabi for three and six month courses. An expert panel will prepare it. We are planning to launch the programmes within three months,” Chairman of Welfare Board Pon Kumar told DT Next.

Apart from enhancing skills of the labourers, the plan is to provide more livelihood opportunities. They would be trained in new methods and technologies to keep pace with the changing needs of the sector. The scheme is also expected to help them to find jobs in foreign countries. “It will also attract unemployed youths to get free training in the construction industry and allied vocations such as plumbing and electrical works. This will also go a long way in filling the gap between demand and supply,” the Chairman said.