"Shocked and pained": Tamil Nadu CM condoles demise of MDMK's Erode MP Ganeshamoorthy

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of Erode MP and senior Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader A Ganeshamoorthy, who died in a Coimbatore hospital early this morning.

In his condolence message, the Tamil Nadu CM said that losing Ganeshamoorthy was painful for him.

"I was shocked and in pain after knowing the news of Ganeshamoorthy's demise. He started his political career in the DMK and worked well. Later, he joined Vaiko. Losing Ganeshamoorthy is painful and can't be expressed. Condolences to his family, friends and MDMK cadres," Stalin said.

Doctors at Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH ) declared him dead at 5.05 am on today and the body was sent to the government hospital at Perundurai in Erode for postmortem.

Ganeshamoorthy allegedly attempted to take his life on March 24 at his residence in Periyar Nagar, Erode. He was rushed to a local private hospital, where he received initial treatment. Later, he was transferred to Coimbatore, where he passed away.

Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy, Modakurichi MLA C Saraswathi, former minister KV Ramalingam and MDMK general secretary Vaiko were among those who visited him in the hospital.

Ganeshamoorthy, a three-time MP from the Erode constituency, was a senior functionary of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK). He contested from the Erode parliamentary constituency on the DMK's rising sun symbol in the 2019 general elections.

For the upcoming general elections, the MDMK and DMK decided to field Durai Vaiko, the son of MDMK general secretary Vaiko, as the party's candidate.

MDMK party founder Vaiko, who rushed to Coimbatore, said, "He was happy with the seat (party ticket) issue. He met me twice. We never expected him to make such a decision. He was in a good mood. I cannot believe that he took such a step and passed away. We pay our deep homage."

In 1984, he was made the Erode district secretary of the DMK and was elected on DMK ticket from Modakuruchchi Assembly segment in 1989. He joined MDMK led by Vaiko after the parent party split in the early 1990s.

Elected to the Lok Sabha twice on MDMK ticket, first from Palani in 1998 and then from Erode Parliamentary constituency in 2009, Ganeshamurthi had participated in various party agitations and had gone to prison.