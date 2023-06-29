Begin typing your search...
Shiv Das Meena appointed as Chief Secretary of TN
Shiv Das succeeds V Iraianbu, who retires from service on June 30.
CHENNAI: Shiv Das Meena, a 1989 batch IAS officer from Rajasthan, has been appointed as the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu.
The State government made the announcement on Thursday, by issuing the order.
Shiv Das Meena, who was the additional chief secretary of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply department, returned from central deputation less than a year ago.
Shiv Das Meena earlier was holding a senior position in the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs before his return to the state.
(With inputs from Bureau)
