Shiv Das Meena to be named Chief Secy

CHENNAI: Shiv Das Meena, a 1989 batch IAS officer from Rajasthan, would succeed V Iraianbu, who retires from service on June 30, as the next Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu. The State government will most likely make the announcement on Thursday.



Highly placed government sources disclosed to DT Next that formal orders would be issued for appointing Shiv Das Meena as Chief Secretary on Thursday evening. Shiv Das Meena, who is currently the additional chief secretary of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply department, returned from central deputation less than a year ago. Shiv Das Meena was holding a senior position in the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs before his return to the state.



Sources privy to reshuffle disclosed that though Hans Raj Varma was senior to Meena in terms of years of service, the government chose Shiv Das Meena owing to his past track record and extensive contacts in the national capital. A top-level government source unwilling to be quoted said Meena had acceded to returning to State service only after he was assured of eventual elevation to the office of Chief Secretary due after the retirement of incumbent Irai Anbu.



Meena, who was one of the favourites for the coveted post till a while ago, became the likely successor of Irai Anbu after 1992 batch IAS officer N Muruganandam was appointed Chief Minister’s Secretary-I.

