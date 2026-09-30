SHGs to exhibit Navarathri products in Chennai from October 1

More than 70 SHGs from across the state will participate in the exhibition, setting up 50 stalls offering more than 100 varieties of products.

The exhibition will feature artisanal and festive products, Navarathri 'Golu' dolls, wooden sculptures, handicrafts, textiles and accessories, as well as handcrafted products made from jute, paper, palm leaf and banana fibre. Herbal preparations and household products will also be available.

Dedicated food stalls will serve traditional delicacies throughout the exhibition, the release said.

Admission and parking will be free, and the venue will be open to the public daily from 9 am to 9 pm. The organisers have invited the public to visit the exhibition and purchase products made by women SHGs, the release added.

Navarathri will be observed from October 11 to 19, followed by Vijayadashami on October 20.