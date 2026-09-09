Art and weaving at Art Cube Gallery in Chennai

CHENNAI: Art Cube Gallery in Virugambakkam will host Spirit of Ganesha, an art exhibition featuring works inspired by Lord Ganesha, from September 11 to 13.
Curated by Art Cube Gallery, the exhibition will be open from 10 am to 6 pm, with free entry.
Alongside the exhibition, the gallery will also host a weaving art workshop with artist Prasida Chavan from Cholamandal Artists’ Village. Participants can learn traditional weaving techniques and create their own 6 × 6-inch woven loom during the workshop. All materials, including yarn, looms and tools, will be provided.
The beginner-friendly workshop is open to participants of all age groups. Prasida, an artist and weaver with more than 30 years of experience, regularly conducts weaving workshops at Cholamandal Artists’ Village.
The session costs Rs 1,500 per person and has limited seats. Spirit of Ganesha will be held at Art Cube Gallery, Virugambakkam.
Art Cube Gallery is a new contemporary art space in the city dedicated to showcasing artists and creating meaningful art experiences for the community.
To register for the workshop, call 87545 55769.