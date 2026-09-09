Art and weaving at Art Cube Gallery in Chennai

Curated by Art Cube Gallery, the exhibition will be open from 10 am to 6 pm, with free entry.

Alongside the exhibition, the gallery will also host a weaving art workshop with artist Prasida Chavan from Cholamandal Artists’ Village. Participants can learn traditional weaving techniques and create their own 6 × 6-inch woven loom during the workshop. All materials, including yarn, looms and tools, will be provided.