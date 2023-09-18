Shanmugam was just a ‘vasool’ minister, attacks Annamalai

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Sunday sharpened his attack on AIADMK by saying that CVe Shanmugam remained a minister only to make vasool (collection).

“He remained a minister only to make collection. Their DNA could not be changed. But, what I am doing is straightforward politics and those like him do not know the meaning of straightforwardness,” he said, in reply to a criticism by the former minister.

Further, Annamalai said, “I wish not to reply to his remarks and lower my dignity. He is speaking out of jealousy over BJP’s growth. Huge crowds are turning up for my padayatra. Youth forces have decided who should come to power and the change will happen soon in Tamil Nadu.”

Stating that the BJP will come to power in 2026 Assembly polls in the state, Annamalai said, the BJP will not come to power as a ‘B’ team or ‘C’ team. “We will have our own principles and Sanatana Dharma is our lifeline,” he said.