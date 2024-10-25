Begin typing your search...
Shalimar – Tirunelveli Superfast special train cancelled; check details
Train No 06088 Shalimar – Tirunelveli Superfast special scheduled to leave Shalimar at 5.10 pm on Oct 26 (Saturday) has been fully cancelled owing to the cancellation of pairing rake
CHENNAI: South Eastern Railway has announced cancellation of Train No 06088 Shalimar – Tirunelveli Superfast special scheduled to leave Shalimar at 5.10 pm on Oct 26 (Saturday) has been fully cancelled owing to the cancellation of pairing rake, said a Southern Railway statement.
Next Story