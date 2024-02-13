SFI: Take legal action against Periyar Univ V-C, Registrar

COIMBATORE: The Students Federation of India (SFI) announced a protest on Friday demanding Periyar University Vice-Chancellor R Jagannathan to abide by the direction of State government to suspend Registrar facing corruption charges.

As charges of corruption and irregularities had been proved in an inquiry by the high level committee of the government against Registrar K Thangavel, the Higher Education Secretary A Karthik on February 7 directed Vice-Chancellor R Jagannathan to suspend him.

The V-C was directed to suspend him and not allow him to retire on February 29, 2024.

“However, the V-C has been refusing to oblige to the orders of the Higher Education Secretary. His inaction should be condemned. It is also pointless in expecting him to issue suspension. The V-C’s act of dissidence looks like an individual challenging government machinery,” said S Pavithran, SFI’s Salem district secretary.

Therefore, the SFI urged the State government to initiate legal action to suspend not only the Registrar but also the V-C. As both the V-C and Registrar are facing corruption charges, the syndicate meeting convened by them on February 13 should be cancelled by the State government.

Raising these issues, the SFI has announced holding a protest in Periyar University on February 16.