Sexual harrasment plaint against Salem school teacher being probed, says cop

COIMBATORE: A probe is under way into allegations that girl students of a government school in Salem were sexually harassed by a teacher. “Some students called up 1098 (child helpline) and informed them that they were harassed by a male teacher in their school. Based on the complaint from child-line authorities, a case was registered at All Women Police Station (AWPS) in Attur. But the students are not forthcoming to give any information and do not want an inquiry to be held in the issue,” said a police official.

Therefore, the cop claimed that they could not ascertain whether the allegations made by students were true or not. “It also appears that some students were instigated by other teachers to make a fake complaint to settle their scores. An inquiry is still underway into the issue. I am not aware whether the students had sent a complaint to the Chief Minister’s Special Grievance Redressal Cell,” the official said.