Students sexually harassed by Salem govt school teacher: Parents to CM grievance cell, Collector

CHENNAI: Parents of students enrolled at the Government Girls Higher Secondary in Valayamadevi near Attur, Salem submitted a complaint to the Chief Minister's Special Grievance Redressal Scheme and the Salem District Collector, alleging that Kumar, a teacher who has worked at the school for over 16 years, was sexually harassing their wards.

Following the complaint, the district education officer conducted an investigation at the school, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Subsequently, Inspector Malarkodi from the Athur All Women Police Station visited the Valayamadevi Higher Secondary School on Tuesday to conduct inquiries.

The inspector meanwhile criticized the parents for sending complaints only to the Chief Minister's Special Grievance Redressal Scheme and the Salem District Collector rather than filing a complaint directly with the police.