Sexual harassment case: Coimbatore Woman SI suspended for aiding senior cop

COIMBATORE: A woman Sub-Inspector attached to the Tamil Nadu Special Police (TNSP) IV Battalion at Kovaipudur in Coimbatore has been placed under suspension for allegedly aiding the battalion’s commandant, T. Senthil Kumar, who was recently arrested in connection with a sexual harassment case.
The suspended cop, Pushpakumari, is accused of assisting the commandant in the alleged misconduct. Sources said she could also face arrest as the investigation progresses.
Senthil Kumar, who served as Commandant of the TNSP IV Battalion, was arrested on March 14 by the Coimbatore City Police following a complaint of sexual harassment filed by a woman police officer.
The victim had submitted complaints to senior police officials in December 2025 and January 2026, alleging harassment by the officer. The matter was subsequently referred to the Internal Complaints Committee (Vishaka Committee), which initiated a formal inquiry.
Based on preliminary findings by a panel led by a woman officer holding the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, Dheeraj Kumar, issued an order placing Senthil Kumar under suspension under sub-rule (e) of Rule 17 of the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1955.
Following the committee’s findings, a criminal case was registered at the Coimbatore South All-Women Police Station on 12 March. Subsequently, Senthil Kumar was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. He is currently lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison. Police have constituted two special teams to carry out a detailed investigation into the case.
During interrogation, investigators learned that Pushpakumari allegedly assisted the commandant in the sexual exploitation of some women personnel.
“A detailed inquiry is under way to determine the exact nature of assistance provided by the Sub-Inspector and to identify whether other individuals were involved,” an official associated with the investigation said.