Sexual harassment case: Coimbatore Woman SI suspended for aiding senior cop

The suspended cop, Pushpakumari, is accused of assisting the commandant in the alleged misconduct. Sources said she could also face arrest as the investigation progresses.

Senthil Kumar, who served as Commandant of the TNSP IV Battalion, was arrested on March 14 by the Coimbatore City Police following a complaint of sexual harassment filed by a woman police officer.

The victim had submitted complaints to senior police officials in December 2025 and January 2026, alleging harassment by the officer. The matter was subsequently referred to the Internal Complaints Committee (Vishaka Committee), which initiated a formal inquiry.