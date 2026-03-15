BJP slams DMK govt over arrest of Coimbatore police officer for sexual assault

The BJP leader further alleged that women in the state were feeling increasingly unsafe, claiming that incidents targeting women were being reported from multiple places.



Meanwhile, BJP national general council member K Annamalai alleged that the incident highlighted the state of law and order under the DMK government.



"When a woman police constable herself is not safe inside a police station, and when the accused is a police officer, it reflects the situation prevailing in Tamil Nadu. Under the present government, there appears to be little fear of the law," he said.



Annamalai also questioned how the public could feel secure if even a police station was not a safe space for women personnel.