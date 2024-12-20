Sexual assault of 10-year-old: Madras HC asks TN govt to file final probe report in trial court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to file the final report on the probe into the sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in Chennai, before the trial court.

The State submitted the statements of the girl and other witnesses before a division bench of Justice R Subramanian and C Kumarappan in a sealed cover.

After perusing the statements, the bench asked about the non-filing of the final investigation report, even after several months since the offence.

The government advocate submitted that since several cases emerged during the probe, including the present habeas corpus petition (HCP) and a special leave petition (SLP) moved in this regard, the investigation was delayed.

The investigation team is on the verge of completing the probe, and the final report will be filed before the trial court expeditiously, said the government advocate. It was also submitted that the girl clearly identified the accused as the man who sexually assaulted her, he said.

He added that as per a Supreme Court directive, a relief of Rs 1 lakh was given to the girl, and she will be further compensated under rule 9 of the Pocso Act, after the final report is submitted.

The bench posted the matter to January 8 for further submission.

THE CASE SO FAR

*On August 30, the 10-year-old's mother filed a complaint at the Anna Nagar all-women police station that a neighbour sexually assaulted her child

*But inspector Raji attacked the parents inside the station premises in the presence of the politically influential accused

*The inspector also harassed the child at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and recorded her statement in her mother’s absence

*The high court took suo motu cognizance of the issue after a news report on the incident was brought to its notice by AP Surya Prakasam, an advocate