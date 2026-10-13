Sexual assault case: Sentenced to gallows, Tirunelveli pastor intends to appeal conviction

The Tirunelveli Pocso Special Court awarded him four death sentences on August 20 this year after the prosecution proved his guilt.

Abraham had set up a Pentecostal church named Rajaji Raj in Mela Ilandaikulam in 2020. He called the girls to the church on the pretext of teaching them the Bible and hymns and sexually assaulted them, including penetrative assault. The girls had not attained puberty.

Since it was during the COVID-19 pandemic, the children were not attending school. He also threatened them with dire consequences if they told their parents. Two years later, one of the girls told her parents. After the mother lodged a complaint at the Tirunelveli All-Women Police Station, police registered a case against the pastor under the Pocso Act in July 2022 and arrested him.