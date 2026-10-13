20-year jail term for man who sexually assaulted 12-year-old boy in Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: A special POCSO court in Tirunelveli on Tuesday (October 13, 2026) sentenced a 57-year-old man to 20 years in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused and ordered compensation of Rs 1 lakh for the victim, said a Daily Thanthi report.
The accused, Arumugam, a resident of Muthukrishnapuram in Thoothukudi district, was arrested after the victim’s father filed a complaint at the Valliyur police station.
Police registered a case on September 2, 2022, under kidnapping charges and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Inspector Shanthi, who was then serving at Valliyur police station, investigated the case and arrested the accused.
After completing the investigation, the police filed a final report before the court. The trial was held at the Tirunelveli district special POCSO court. Judge Sureshkumar delivered the verdict after the charges against the accused were proved.
Tirunelveli District Superintendent of Police Vishwesh B. Sastri praised the police officers and legal team who helped secure the conviction.
Those appreciated included Additional Superintendent of Police Shanmugam of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Valliyur Sub-Divisional Deputy Superintendent of Police Venkatesh, and Inspector Shanthi, who is now serving at the Valliyur All-Women Police Station (AWPS).
Court head constable Indirani and government advocate Usha were also praised for their roles in the case.
According to the Tirunelveli district police, 22 accused in 22 POCSO cases have been convicted so far this year. Among them, two were sentenced to death, five received life imprisonment until death, two were sentenced to life imprisonment, and one received a 25-year prison term.
The district police said they would continue to take strict legal action against those involved in crimes against women and children, with a focus on ensuring their safety and protection.