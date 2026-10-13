20-year jail term for man who sexually assaulted 12-year-old boy in Tirunelveli

Court awards 20-year jail term in Pocso case

The accused, Arumugam, a resident of Muthukrishnapuram in Thoothukudi district, was arrested after the victim’s father filed a complaint at the Valliyur police station.

Police registered a case on September 2, 2022, under kidnapping charges and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Inspector Shanthi, who was then serving at Valliyur police station, investigated the case and arrested the accused.

After completing the investigation, the police filed a final report before the court. The trial was held at the Tirunelveli district special POCSO court. Judge Sureshkumar delivered the verdict after the charges against the accused were proved.