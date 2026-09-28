Tamil Nadu: 10-year-old girl with cerebral palsy raped in her house

CHENNAI: A 10-year-old girl with cerebral palsy was sexually assaulted by a man when she was alone at her house near Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district on Saturday. Police have secured a suspect based on a complaint from the girl’s parents.
Police said that the girl’s parents had left home to attend an event at a relative’s house when the accused entered the house and sexually abused her.
After the parents returned, the girl narrated the incident to them after which they filed a police complaint. A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act was registered on Sunday in Chengalpattu district.
Police identified the suspect on Sunday and detained him for questioning. The girl was taken to a hospital for medical examination and will be provided counselling. DMK MP Kanimozhi took to social media and condemned the TVK government for failing in ensuring safety of women and children.
Officials from the Chengalpattu district administration met the family and handed them a compensation from the TN Victim Compensation Fund. Police dismissed reports that there were more than 1 man involved in the sexual abuse and maintained that their investigation so far had revealed that only one suspect in the case. Further investigations are underway.