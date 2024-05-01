Sexagenarian gets life for fratricide

Tiruchy: Kumbakonam court on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to a man for murdering his brother.

M Baskar (62) and his brother M Ramesh (45) residents of Kudikadu village near Papanasam in Thanjavur were cultivating the land owned by their father Muthuaiyan, a retired clerk in a government school.

Since the elder sibling, Baskar, was a habitual drunkard, Muthaiyan was giving his pension amount to his younger son Ramesh and this triggered an altercation between the siblings. On December 23, 2022, while Ramesh was working in the field, Baskar who came under the influence of alcohol, assaulted him with an iron rod on his head due to which he died on the spot. Kabisthalam police registered a case and arrested Baskar.

The case was in progress at Kumbakonam Additional Sessions court and on Tuesday, the judge Radhika who heard the case awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 to Baskar. Subsequently, he was lodged in the prison.