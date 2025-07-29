Sewage overflowing for over 2 weeks on Kathivakkam High Road, fume Ernavoor residents 

CHENNAI: Commuters on Kathivakkam High Road are struggling with stagnant drainage water that overflows onto the road, causing significant disruptions despite residents’ repeated complaints.

Kathivakkam High Road, one of the busiest stretches in Ernavoor, has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, raising serious concerns about public hygiene.

Residents allege that the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has failed to take effective action. A septuagenarian resident said that the unhygienic conditions have persisted for over two weeks.

“Drainage water has been stagnating in front of the Murugan Koil bus stop, where many commuters wait for buses. We’re forced to walk through the dirty water,” she lamented. To avoid the stagnant water, pedestrians are often seen walking on the main road, which sees heavy vehicle movement. “This poses a serious risk of fatal accidents,” said another resident.

Although several complaints have been lodged, no permanent solution has been implemented. “Whenever there is heavy leakage, the CMWSSB temporarily clears the water using a suction machine. But they don’t address the root cause,” the resident added.

When contacted, a CMWSSB official said the blockage is caused by food waste from the nearby Amma Canteen entering the drainage system. “We’ve sought permission from the Highways Department to dig up the road to clear the blocked line. The issue will be resolved in a few days,” the official assured.